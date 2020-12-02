How law enforcement partnerships may have helped save lives in Albert Lea shootings

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department credits partnerships for bringing down alleged gunman Devin Weiland.

Director of Public Safety for the City of Albert Lea, J.D Carlson, says his officers have trained extensively for active shooters.

This incident, though, was unlike anything the department had previously encountered.

The shooter wasn't on the move in a school or shopping mall; instead, it was an ambush targeting police.

When Carlson first started his career in law enforcement, officers were taught to wait for back up during an active shooter event. Carlson says the Columbine school shooting forever changed the way officers respond to such incidents.

"Every agency since then through the evolution is to train to identify the threat and moving towards the threat as soon as possible whether there is one of two officers on the scene,” said Carlson.

That’s exactly what happened Sunday.

We made an effort to partner with our neighbors," said Carlson. "We've trained with Austin, Mower County swat team and Manako swat team so they were a big help."

According to police reports, Weiland called in a noise complaint around 2 a.m. When police arrived on the scene, Weiland began shooting at them.

Carlson credits quick thinking by the responding officer for saving many lives.

"In between the initial contact, the officer had the forethought of letting everybody know that shots were being fired,” said Carlson. “ At this time, he then realizes that he was shot. He thought it would be quicker to drive himself to the ER than to get check out on the scene.”

The Freeborn County Sheriff team was one of the first departments to assist. Sheriff Kurt Freitag says they heavily relied on technology.

"We used our own drones through the entire event,” said Freitag. “We were able to find what window he was shooting from. Our drones are equipped with thermal imaging with zoom capabilities. Our swat team even threw a robot inside and drove it into the area on the third floor to keep an eye to make sure that he doesn't leave his apartment."

Both Carlson and Freitag say it was the backup they received from neighboring agencies that helped them execute their plan.