Law enforcement continuing to combat narcotics trafficking

MASON CITY, Iowa - North Iowa and Southern Minnesota have plenty of major highways leading to different parts of the country. But they can also be key transportation corridors to moving narcotics.

One such highway, Interstate 35 travels from the Mexican border at Laredo, Texas, to the north shore of Lake Superior in Duluth. However, it can also serve as a major route to move illegal drugs across the U.S.; on Tuesday, Iowa State Patrol responded to a call that would soon turn into a methamphetamine bust Tuesday near mile marker 188 near Clear Lake.

"Because of I-35, I-80 and I-90, these are main roadways to Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Chicago...knowing those are destination cities for a lot of larger narcotic deliveries, it's something we're always on the lookout for."

Sergeant Keith Duenow has been involved in a few drug busts during his career. He's also noticed ways for drug runners to hide them are becoming more sophisticated. During Tuesday's bust, in which Iowa State Patrol responded to an initial level 3 commercial motor vehicle inspection due to an oversized load, four duffel bags containing 100 lbs. of meth were found in a Jacuzzi inside a semi.

"Anything from trap doors to hidden compartments to stowing it in a bumper or spare tire, shortening the gas tank and putting it inside there."

As law enforcement continues to fight the problem of illegal drugs moving across state lines, Duenow says their training helps them to spot someone who could be carrying a load of drugs.

"We're a part of an intelligence effort where we get information on things to look out for, tactics they may be utilizing. If we come across something that looks strange, that may give us a direction to look at."

Juan Garcia, 51, of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, and Jamie Hurtado, 33, of Waukegan, Illinois, were both arrested and are facing multiple felony drug charges in connection with that bust. Both are behind bars at the Cerro Gordo County jail.