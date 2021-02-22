Law enforcement asks for help solving 2019 southern MN homicide

MANKATO, Minn. – The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it is “close” to knowing what happened in a 2019 murder.

Evelyn Adams, 76 of rural Mankato, was injured when an intruder entered her home on February 23, 2019, during a severe winter storm. Adams died five days later as a result of those injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says Adams “was cherished by her family and friends and those that knew her still need answers.” It is says it close to knowing exactly what happened but still needs the public’s help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 304-4863 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at Crimestoppersmn.org, (800) 222-TIPS / (800) 222-8477, or P3 Tip Submit app for smartphones. There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.