Law enforcement advising residents to remain vigilant after rash of vandalism

MASON CITY, Iowa - If it weren't an already stressful time, Mason City Police are dealing with a rash of vandalism from last week.

First, the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank reported that two mowers and a snowblower were stolen from their locked shed sometime after Tuesday evening. Then, early Friday morning, about $17,000 worth of equipment was swiped from Newman Catholic School. And overnight Saturday, a window was shattered at the multi-purpose arena.

Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says with more people staying home lately, there has been some extra work, with officers stepping up patrol of some buildings that may normally be occupied throughout the work week.

"We're really trying to have our officers do a good job of that, on top of things that are coming in the door in terms of calls for service."

If you are at home, Brinkley advises residents to remain vigilant.

"When they see things that are unusual or don't fit in their neighborhood, certainly call and report that. If its an emergency, call 911. If it's not, please use an administrative line. But when you see things that don't fit in your neighborhood, especially because you're home now a little more than normal, certainly call us and let us know. We're happy to dig into that."

So far, two men were arrested Sunday morning in connection with the break-in at Newman, and charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. All incidents remain under investigation.