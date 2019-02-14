Clear
Law Enforcement: Tow ban throughout much of north Iowa; 'terrible' roads in southern Minnesota

Here are some messages from law enforcement.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 5:14 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 5:49 PM

From Iowa DOT: Worth Co. Winnebago Co. Hancock Co. Cerro Gordo Co. And Floyd Co. Towing services are prohibited.
Mitchell Co. Howard Co. And Chickasaw Co. Towing services are prohibited.

Franklin Co. Towing services are prohibited.

Post by Freeborn County Sheriff's Office.

Post by Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.
Post by Hancock County Sheriff's Office - IA.

Tracking blowing snow tonight and overnight, already impacting travel.
