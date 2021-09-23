Law Enforcement Torch Run ignites support for Special Olympic athletes

SOUTHEAST, Minn. - Minnesota law enforcement officials got active for a cause today!

At 7 a.m., officers from Hastings PD, Rochester PD, FMC Rochester PD, and Minnesota Department of Corrections Faribault met outside the Rochester Government Center for the Special Olympics Minnesota Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The officers mounted biked, strapped on running shoes, or got behind the wheel of a car to honor Minnesota's Special Olympic athletes with a 95-mile journey along the highways of Southeast Minnesota.

Olmsted County Sherrif Kevin Torgerson has been waiting for this day.

"It's a big day," said Sherrif Torgerson. "COVID has obviously put things aside. And the athletes...many of them work in very communal, open, social atmospheres, like grocery stores and other places. And all that stuff was taken away from them, as well as competition and practices."

The run is usually held in June but was postponed this year due to the spread of COVID.

Instead of a warm, sunny day in June - law enforcement officers added a couple more layers this morning in the 40-degree weather.

But, they didn't seem to mind.

"It's just exciting to be able to do this and send that reminder out to our community that hey, our athletes are still here, they're missing competitions, some are participating - but we just want to make sure people don't forget about them. We're still here and we want to keep supporting them," said Sherrif Torgerson.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run has been raising awareness and funds for the Special Olympics Movement since 1981.