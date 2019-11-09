Clear

Law Enforcement Memorial coming to SE Minnesota

The Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota will begin building the new memorial come spring time.

Posted: Nov 9, 2019 7:25 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Soldier's Field will soon be getting a new neighbor. 

The Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota received the go ahead to begin building their new memorial right across the street from Soldier's Field. President of the foundation, Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, said their goal is to honor and remember Officers from Southeast Minnesota who were killed in action. 

They will begin building in the spring with a projected completion date of September 2020. The foundation still needs help with funds. If you would like to donate, you can visit their website at lawenforcementmemorial.org.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
An intense polar cold blast will arrive on Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Law Enforcement Memorial coming to SE Minnesota

Image

Albert Lea residents explore MercyOne Cardboard Clinic

Image

Sports overtime highlights

Image

Does the "hands free" law work?

Image

King & Scholten tackle the tough issues

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/8

Image

We Honor Veterans Ceremony at Shorewood

Image

Restaurant giving away soup and winter donations

Image

MN Deer Hunting Firearm Season

Image

3rd Grader Replaces School's American Flag

Community Events