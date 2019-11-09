Law Enforcement Memorial coming to SE Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Soldier's Field will soon be getting a new neighbor.

The Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota received the go ahead to begin building their new memorial right across the street from Soldier's Field. President of the foundation, Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, said their goal is to honor and remember Officers from Southeast Minnesota who were killed in action.

They will begin building in the spring with a projected completion date of September 2020. The foundation still needs help with funds. If you would like to donate, you can visit their website at lawenforcementmemorial.org.