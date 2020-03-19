Clear
Law Enforcement Investigating Fatal Accident in Austin

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 10:51 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

AUSTIN, Minn. - At least one person is dead in an Austin car accident Thursday evening.

Austin Police Department tells KIMT News 3 they are investigating a fatal crash in the Southwest part of the city, just north of the Austin Sewage Treatment Plant.  They were vague on specific details surrounding the wreck. Stick with KIMT News 3 for the latest information as it becomes available.

