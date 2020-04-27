MASON CITY, Iowa - With dozens of cities and states telling residents to stay home and practice rigorous cleaning to avoid spreading COVID-19, everyday life has changed dramatically, right down to tasks like doing laundry.
But for some families, having their own washer and dryer at home is a luxury, so a trip to the laundromat is in order.
Restrictions in place in Minnesota, Iowa | Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info
KIMT reached out to the owner of several laundromats in both Iowa and Minnesota. He's stepped up sanitation at all locations, by heavily cleaning machines, door handles and other frequently touched surfaces.
In addition, he adds that laundry detergent is another tool by helping sanitize and clean the insides of each washer, as well as the heat from each dryer, and even the design of the appliances themselves.
"The way they're designed inside, they do self-clean. Instead of having just the little holes in the drums to allow the water through there, they're beveled. Our baffles have holes in them that pressurize as they're going over the top and they force the water through."
In addition, he credits having the laundromats open 24/7 helps with social distancing.
Related Content
- Laundromats taking safety measures in the fight against coronavirus
- Walmart shortens its hours even further and takes new measures to fight coronavirus
- Fire at Rochester laundromat causes $10,000 in damage
- Man and woman wanted in connection with laundromat theft
- Iowa Secretary of State distributing domestic abuse literature to laundromats
- Taking safety to new heights
- DNR officials remind hunters of safety measures after dog shoots hunter
- After Central Iowa gun store robbery, local gun dealers discuss safety measures
- Albert Lea Citizen Group Fights For Marina Safety
- Fighting heat when fighting fires