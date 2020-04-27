Laundromats taking safety measures in the fight against coronavirus

MASON CITY, Iowa - With dozens of cities and states telling residents to stay home and practice rigorous cleaning to avoid spreading COVID-19, everyday life has changed dramatically, right down to tasks like doing laundry.

But for some families, having their own washer and dryer at home is a luxury, so a trip to the laundromat is in order.

KIMT reached out to the owner of several laundromats in both Iowa and Minnesota. He's stepped up sanitation at all locations, by heavily cleaning machines, door handles and other frequently touched surfaces.

In addition, he adds that laundry detergent is another tool by helping sanitize and clean the insides of each washer, as well as the heat from each dryer, and even the design of the appliances themselves.

"The way they're designed inside, they do self-clean. Instead of having just the little holes in the drums to allow the water through there, they're beveled. Our baffles have holes in them that pressurize as they're going over the top and they force the water through."

In addition, he credits having the laundromats open 24/7 helps with social distancing.