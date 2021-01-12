Latimer duo plead not guilty to using dead woman's checkbook

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two people accused of using a dead woman’s checkbook are pleading not guilty.

Tyler Mejia, 27, and Lauren Johnson, 29, are both charged with one count of forgery. Authorities say the duo from Latimer were arrested in early November 2020 at Mills Fleet Farm for trying to pay with a check belonging to a woman who died in 2016.

Mejia allegedly said the check was his aunt’s and he had permission to use it. The check was from an account that was closed in 2017.

Mejia is now set to stand trial beginning March 9. Johnson’s trial is scheduled to begin on March 2.