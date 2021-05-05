Latimer duo plead guilty to forging dead woman's check

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two people from Latimer have now pleaded guilty to using a dead woman’s checkbook.

Tyler Mejia, 27, and Lauren Johnson, 30, were arrested in early November 2020 after trying to pay at Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City with a check belonging to a woman who died in 2016. Authorities say Mejia claimed the check was his aunt’s and he had permission to use it. Court documents state the check was from an account that was closed in 2017.

Both Mejia and Johnson have now pleaded guilty to felony counts of forgery. Mejia has received a deferred judgment and three years of supervised probation. Johnson’s sentencing is scheduled for June 16.

A deferred judgement means Mejia’s conviction will be removed from his record is he fulfills all the terms of his probation.