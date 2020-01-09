Latham announces bid for Iowa House seat

Clear

SHEFFIELD, Iowa - Shannon Latham announced Thursday that she will run for the Iowa House seat previously held by Speaker Linda Upmeyer.

“Speaker Upmeyer has served our district well and she has been a wonderful role model for so many,” says Latham, whose interest in public service was sparked when she was a 4-H member in Butler County and attended Citizenship Washington Focus (CWF). “No one can step in and fill Speaker Upmeyer’s shoes, but it would be an honor to follow in her footsteps and serve North Central Iowans.”

Latham said she believes "an emphasis on trade schools and individualized learning programs that prepare graduates for careers is a win-win for students and business owners." She is committed to empowering job creators to bring employment opportunities to North Iowa.

“People support what they help create, so I would work to create consensus with fellow North Iowa citizens, business owners, and elected officials alike,” says Latham. “Synergy is gained when the communities in our region work together just as a rising tide lifts all boats.”

