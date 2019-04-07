Latest phase in Mason City road reconstruction begins Monday

MASON CITY, Iowa - Another phase in a major reconstruction project begins Monday.

“The eastbound lanes of Iowa 122 will be reconstructed this year as the westbound lanes were done last year. Starting Monday, April 8, the inside westbound lane of Iowa 122 will close as the contractor prepares for a head-to-head traffic pattern. During this closure, westbound traffic will be restricted to the outside lane,” the Iowa DOT said in a news release.

“Starting Monday, April 15, traffic will be moved into a head-to-head pattern in the current westbound Iowa 122 lanes. All side/cross streets except Federal and Connecticut avenues will be closed. No left turns from Iowa 122 will be allowed except at Federal, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania avenues.”