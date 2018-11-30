Latest on Mason City shooting involving a UP railroad special agent

MASON CITY, Iowa- On Friday we continued to follow a shooting in Mason City that has one man recovering from a gunshot wound.

It happened Thursday around 4:30 PM near the intersection of 9th street NW and Monroe Avenue.



Police said a Union Pacific railroad special agent shot a male. They would not tell us why the shooting happened or the condition of the male despite place several phone calls to the Mason City Police department, several DCI agents as well as the Union pacific Railroad.

They said more information will likely be released sometime next week.



We wanted to know more about the jurisdiction of the railroad special agents.



The Union Pacific Railroads website says they employ 175 special agents for their 32,000 miles of rail. That includes the Mason City railroad near 9th street NW.



https://www.up.com/aboutup/community/safety/special_agents/index.htm



The UP did not return our phone calls or emails Friday about where the officers are based, how many are in Mason City or if they have body and vehicle cameras.



The website does explain that officers are certified peace officers with authority on or off railroad property.



One resident we spoke with who lives near where the shooting took place said that despite this now being closed off as part of the quiet zone people are still walking across the tracks.



“I’ve seen people cross there,” said Jim Manuel of Mason City. “You’d have to walk about a mile north to get around otherwise. You’re going to have people, especially kids, going through there. I didn’t want it closed myself, but I didn’t have any say in the matter.”



We will continue to bring you more information regarding the shooting as it becomes available.