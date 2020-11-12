Latest Minnesota AP prep football poll

Class AAAAAA
1. Lakeville South (4) (5-0)
2. Eden Prairie (5-0)
3. St. Michael-Albertville (5-0)
4. East Ridge (4-0)
5. Rosemount (4-0)
6. Maple Grove (4-1)
7. Blaine (4-1)
8. Woodbury (4-1)
9. Farmington (4-1)
10. Lakeville North (3-2)
(tie) Shakopee (3-2)
Others receiving votes: Totino-Grace 1.
Class AAAAA
1. St. Thomas Academy (5) (5-0)
2. Moorhead (5-0)
3. Mankato West (5-0)
4. Andover (5-0)
5. Chanhassen (4-0)
6. Rogers (4-1)
7. Tartan (5-0)
8. Bemidji (4-1)
9. Mahtomedi (4-1)
10. Owatonna (3-2)
(tie) Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-1)
(tie) Spring Lake Park (4-1)
Others receiving votes: Chaska 4, Rochester Mayo 1.
Class AAAA
1. Fridley (4) (5-0)
2. Rocori (1) (5-0)
3. Hutchinson (1) (4-1)
4. Grand Rapids (5-0)
5. Jordan (4-0)
6. Marshall (4-1)
7. Willmar (4-1)
8. Orono (4-1)
9. Kasson-Mantorville (3-1)
10. Holy Angels (4-1)
(tie) Detroit Lakes (4-1)
Others receiving votes: Byron 6, Hermantown 4, North Branch 4.
Class AAA
1. Annandale (7) (5-0)
2. Cannon Falls (5-0)
3. Albany (5-0)
4. Pierz (5-0)
5. Mora (5-0)
(tie) Waseca (4-1)
7. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (4-0)
8. Rochester Lourdes (4-1)
9. Litchfield (4-1)
10. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (4-1)
Others receiving votes: St. Croix Lutheran 5, Brooklyn Center 4, Pequot Lakes 3, Aitkin 3, Rockford 2, Breck 1, Dassel-Cokato 1.
Class AA
1. Caledonia (5) (3-0)
2. Blue Earth Area (5-0)
3. Barnesville (5-0)
4. Minneapolis North (4-1)
5. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta (5-0)
6. Moose Lake-Willow River (3-1)
7. Chatfield (4-1)
8. Paynesville (4-1)
9. Medford (4-1)
10. Maple River (4-1)
Others receiving votes: St. Agnes 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 6.
Class A
1. Blooming Prairie (4) (3-0)
2. Mahnomen-Waubun (4-0)
3. Minneota (5-0)
4. Dawson-Boyd (5-0)
5. Mayer Lutheran (5-0)
6. Murray County Central (5-0)
7. Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity (5-0)
(tie) BOLD (4-1)
(tie) Wabasso (4-1)
10. New York Mills (4-0)
Others receiving votes: Browerville 5, Breckenridge 4, Benson 2.
Class 9-MAN
1. Grand Meadow (1) (5-0)
2. Hills-Beaver Creek (3) (5-0)
3. Hancock (5-0)
4. South Ridge (5-0)
5. Mountain Iron-Buhl (3-0)
6. Stephen-Argyle (4-0)
7. Renville County West (5-0)
8. Ogilvie (4-0)
9. Mountain Lake Area (3-2)
10. Win-E-Mac (4-1)
Others receiving votes: Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 7, Lanesboro 4, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 3, Laporte 2, Hill City-Northland 2, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 1, Cherry 1.