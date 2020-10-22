Latest Minnesota AP prep football poll

Class 6A
1. Lakeville South (3) (2-0)
2. Eden Prairie (2) (2-0)
3. Prior Lake (2-0)
4. Woodbury (2-0)
5. St. Michael-Albertville (2-0)
6. Champlin Park (2-0)
7. Maple Grove (2-0)
8. East Ridge (2-0)
9. Farmington (2-0)
10. Lakeville North (1-1)
Others receiving votes: Totino-Grace 1, Osseo 1.
Class 5A
1. Chaska (6) (2-0)
2. St. Thomas Academy (2-0)
3. Owatonna (2-0)
4. Rogers (2-0)
5. Moorhead (2-0)
6. Mankato West (2-0)
7. Andover (2-0)
8. Mahtomedi (2-0)
9. Chanhassen (1-0)
10. Robbinsdale Armstrong (0-1)
Others receiving votes: Rochester Mayo 3, Tartan 3, Spring Lake Park 2, Monticello 1.
Class 4A
1. Hutchinson (7) (2-0)
2. Marshall (2-0)
3. Fridley (2-0)
4. Orono (2-0)
5. Rocori (2-0)
(tie) Becker (1-0)
7. Detroit Lakes (2-0)
8. Byron (2-0)
9. Willmar (2-0)
10. Jordan (2-0)
Others receiving votes: Simley 7, Grand Rapids 2, South St. Paul 1.
Class 3A
1. Annandale (5) (2-0)
2. Rochester Lourdes (1) (2-0)
3. Cannon Falls (3-0)
4. Albany (2-0)
5. Dassel-Cokato (2-0)
6. Waseca (2) (1-1)
7. Pierz (2-0)
8. Stewartville (1-0)
9. Rockford (2-0)
(tie) Mora (2-0)
Others receiving votes: Aitkin 7, New London-Spicer 6, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 4, Litchfield 4, Luverne 3, Brooklyn Center 1, Plainview/Elgin-Millville 1.
Class 2A
1. Caledonia (5) (1-0)
2. Minneapolis North (2) (2-0)
3. Redwood Valley (2-0)
4. Blue Earth Area (2-0)
5. Moose Lake Willow River (2-0)
6. Barnesville (2-0)
7. West Central Ashby (3-0)
8. Chatfield (2-0)
9. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (2-0)
10. Paynesville (2-0)
Others receiving votes: Eden Valley-Watkins 4, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 2, Crosby-Ironton 1.
Class A
1. Blooming Prairie (5) (2-0)
2. Mahnomen-Waubun (1) (2-0)
3. Minneota (2-0)
4. Dawson-Boyd (2-0)
5. Mayer Lutheran (2-0)
6. Browerville (2-0)
7. Wabasso (2-0)
8. Underwood (2-0)
9. Hinckley-Finlayson (2-0)
10. BOLD (2-0)
Others receiving votes: Murray County Central 4, Breckenridge 3, New Ulm Cathedral 2, Randolph 2, Wabasha-Kellogg 1.
Class 9-MAN
1. Hills-Beaver Creek (3) (2-0)
2. Stephen-Argyle (1) (2-0)
3. Win-E-Mac (2-0)
4. Grand Meadow (1) (2-0)
5. Mountain Iron-Buhl (1-0)
6. Cromwell (2-0)
7. Mountain Lake Area (1-1)
8. South Ridge (2-0)
9. Southland (2-0)
10. Verndale (2-0)
Others receiving votes: Fertile-Beltrami 4, Ogilvie 4, Renville County West 3, Hancock 3, Cherry 3, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 3, North Central 3, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 1, NCE-UH 1.