Latest Iowa and Minnesota prep football polls

MINNESOTA
Class AAAAAA
1. Lakeville North (4) (4-0)
2. Eden Prairie (4-0)
3. Wayzata (1) (4-0)
4. Cretin-Derham Hall (4-0)
5. Mounds View (4-0)
6. Prior Lake (3-1)
7. Lakeville South (3-1)
8. St. Michael-Albertville (3-1)
9. Totino-Grace (3-1)
10. Champlin Park (3-1)
Others receiving votes: Rosemount 3, Farmington 1.
Class AAAAA
1. Owatonna (5)
2. Elk River (4-0)
(tie) St. Thomas Academy (4-0)
4. Bemidji (4-0)
(tie) Robbinsdale Armstrong (1) (4-0)
6. Tartan (4-0)
7. Alexandria (3-1)
8. Mankato West (3-1)
9. Chaska (3-1)
10. Minneapolis Southwest (3-1)
Others receiving votes: Rochester Mayo 4, Rogers 3, Coon Rapids 3, Rochester Century 3, Robbinsdale Cooper 1.
Class AAAA
1. SMB-Wolfpack (7) (4-0)
2. Hutchinson (1) (4-0)
3. Winona (4-0)
4. Benilde-St. Margaret's (4-0)
5. Detroit Lakes (4-0)
6. Fridley (4-0)
7. Delano (3-1)
(tie) Becker (3-1)
9. St. Anthony (4-0)
10. Holy Angels (3-1)
Others receiving votes: Marshall 8, Simley 7, Rocori 4, Mound-Westonka 1.
Class AAA
1. Pierz (8) (4-0)
2. Jackson County Central (1) (4-0)
3. Albany (4-0)
4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (4-0)
5. Stewartville (4-0)
6. Annandale (4-0)
7. Cannon Falls (3-0)
8. New London-Spicer (4-0)
(tie) Perham (4-0)
10. Dassel-Cokato (3-1)
Others receiving votes: Mora 12, Aitkin 8, Breck 6, Fairmont 5, Minnewaska 4, Waseca 1.
Class AA
1. Caledonia (7) (4-0)
2. Barnesville (4-0)
3. Minneapolis North (4-0)
4. Moose Lake Willow River (4-0)
5. Paynesville (3-1)
6. Blue Earth Area (4-0)
7. West Central Ashby (4-0)
8. Lewiston-Altura (4-0)
9. Eden Valley-Watkins (3-1)
10. Concordia Academy-Roseville (4-0)
Others receiving votes: Redwood Valley 9, Crosby-Ironton 7, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 5, Triton 4, Pipestone 1, Medford 1, Maple Lake 1.
Class A
1. BOLD (4) (4-0)
2. Mahnomen-Waubun (2) (4-0)
3. Blooming Prairie (1) (4-0)
4. Mayer Lutheran (4-0)
(tie) United South Central (4-0)
6. Springfield (4-0)
7. Minneota (4-0)
8. Upsala Swanville (4-0)
9. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (4-0)
10. Underwood (3-1)
Others receiving votes: Randolph 3, Dawson-Boyd 2, Ada-Borup 1.
Class 9-MAN
1. Mountain Lake Area (6) (4-0)
2. LeRoy-Ostrander (1) (4-0)
3. Southland (4-0)
4. Brandon-Evansville (4-0)
5. Renville County West (4-0)
6. Stephen-Argyle (3-1)
7. Hancock (4-0)
8. Hills-Beaver Creek (3-1)
9. Verndale (3-1)
(tie) Ogilvie (4-0)
Others receiving votes: Grand Meadow 16, North Central 11, Mountain Iron-Buhl 10, Blackduck 6, Win-E-Mac 6, Fertile-Beltrami 2.
IOWA
Class 4A
1. West Des Moines Valley (8) 4-0
2. Cedar Falls (1) 4-0
3. West Des Moines Dowling 3-1
4. Fort Dodge 4-0
5. Ankeny Centennial 3-1
6. Bettendorf 3-1
(tie) Southeast Polk 3-1
8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-1
9. Ankeny 2-2
10. Marshalltown 4-0
Others receiving votes: Dubuque Senior 4. Des Moines Roosevelt 3. Davenport North 2. Waterloo West 2. Johnston 1.
Class 3A
1. Epworth Western Dubuque (5) 4-0
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 4-0
3. Solon 4-0
4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (1) 4-0
5. Eldridge North Scott 3-1
6. Washington 4-0
7. Independence 4-0
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4-0
9. Norwalk 3-1
10. Dallas Center-Grimes 3-1
Others receiving votes: Keokuk 8. Carlisle 7. Harlan 4. Knoxville 2. Davenport Assumption 2. Glenwood 1. Mount Pleasant 1.
Class 2A
1. Waukon (8) 4-0
2. Clear Lake (1) 4-0
3. Algona 4-0
4. Greene County 4-0
5. Waterloo Columbus 4-0
6. Des Moines Christian 4-0
7. Van Horne Benton 4-0
8. Spirit Lake 3-1
9. O-A-BCIG 4-0
10. Monticello 4-0
Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 7. Monroe PCM 6. Letts Louisa-Muscatine 1. Camanche 1.
Class 1A
1. Hawarden West Sioux (8) 4-0
2. Dike-New Hartford 4-0
3. Van Meter 4-0
4. Inwood West Lyon (1) 4-0
5. West Branch 4-0
6. South Central Calhoun 4-0
7. Treynor 4-0
8. Hull Western Christian 4-0
9. Underwood 4-0
10. Troy Mills North Linn 4-0
Others receiving votes: Sigourney-Keota 5. Iowa City Regina 5. 13, AC-GC 3. Mount Ayr 2. Panora Panorama 2.
Class A
1. Britt West Hancock (9) 4-0
2. St. Ansgar 4-0
3. Traer North Tama 4-0
4. Sloan Westwood 4-0
5. Grundy Center 4-0
6. Brooklyn BGM 4-0
7. Edgewood-Colesburg 3-1
8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 3-1
9. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 4-0
10. Paullina South O'Brien 4-0
Others receiving votes: Earlham 5. Eldon Cardinal 4. Neola Tri-Center 4. Algona Garrigan 4.
Class 8-Man
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (8) 4-0
2. Remsen Saint Mary's (1) 4-0
3. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 4-0
4. Montezuma 4-0
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard 4-0
6. Lenox 5-0
7. Audubon 4-1
8. Easton Valley 4-0
9. Harris-Lake Park 4-0
10. Anita CAM 4-0
Others receiving votes: New London 13. Janesville 3. Springville 3. Newell-Fonda 2. HLV, Victor 1. Woodbine 1.