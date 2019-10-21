Clear
Latest Iowa AP prep football rankings

Statewide rankings for Week 9.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2019 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Des Moines Valley (8) 8-0 89 1
2. West Des Moines Dowling 7-1 76 2
2. Cedar Falls (1) 8-0 76 3
4. Ankeny Centennial 7-1 62 4
5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7-1 57 5
6. Bettendorf 6-2 37 8
(tie) Southeast Polk 7-1 37 7
8. Ankeny 5-3 17 9
9. Waukee 5-3 16 10
10. Des Moines Roosevelt 6-2 15 6
Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 6. Marion Linn-Mar 5. Sioux City East 2.

Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Epworth Western Dubuque (9) 8-0 90 1
2. Solon 8-0 80 2
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-1 64 3
4. Eldridge North Scott 7-1 55 5
5. Independence 8-0 47 4
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7-1 43 6
7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 7-1 41 7
8. Norwalk 7-1 25 8
9. Washington 6-2 18 T10
10. Dallas Center-Grimes 7-1 17 9
Others receiving votes: Harlan 12. Pella 2. Glenwood 1.

Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukon (9) 8-0 90 1
2. Clear Lake 8-0 76 2
3. Algona 8-0 72 3
4. Greene County 8-0 60 5
5. O-A BCIG 8-0 59 6
6. Waterloo Columbus 7-1 44 7
7. Van Horne Benton 7-1 28 NR
8. Des Moines Christian 7-1 22 4
9. Nevada 7-1 13 NR
10. Tipton 6-2 9 NR
Others receiving votes: State Center West Marshall 6. Williamsburg 5. Monticello 4. Spirit Lake 4. Monroe PCM 3.

Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Dike-New Hartford (6) 8-0 87 1
2. Van Meter (2) 8-0 81 2
3. Hull Western Christian 8-0 64 3
4. Hawarden West Sioux 7-1 53 4
5. West Branch 8-0 51 T6
6. South Central Calhoun (1) 8-0 50 5
7. Treynor 8-0 44 T6
8. Inwood West Lyon 7-1 32 8
9. Sigourney-Keota 8-0 21 9
10. Iowa City Regina 7-1 9 10
Others receiving votes: Underwood 3.

Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Britt West Hancock (8) 8-0 89 1
2. St. Ansgar (1) 8-0 81 2
3. Traer North Tama 8-0 69 3
4. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 8-0 54 5
5. Grundy Center 7-1 51 4
6. Earlham 7-1 39 7
7. Moville Woodbury Central 7-1 35 8
8. Edgewood-Colesburg 6-2 20 6
9. Brooklyn BGM 7-1 16 9
10. Hinton 6-2 14 NR
Others receiving votes: 11, Paullina South O'Brien 9. 12, Manly Central Springs 8. 12, Neola Tri-Center 8. 14, Calmar South Winneshiek 1. 14, Belle Plaine 1.

Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (7) 8-0 88 1
2. Remsen Saint Mary's (1) 8-0 77 2
3. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley (1) 8-0 76 3
4. Audubon 8-1 63 4
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard 7-1 48 T7
6. Harris-Lake Park 7-1 39 T7
7. Fremont Mills, Tabor 5-1 27 9
8. Easton Valley 7-1 25 5
9. Anita CAM 7-1 21 6
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-2 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Montezuma 6. Janesville 6. Lamoni 5. Lenox 4. HLV, Victor 2. Liberty Center SE Warren 1.

