Latest Iowa AP prep football rankings

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2019 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. West Des Moines Valley (8) 8-0 89 1

2. West Des Moines Dowling 7-1 76 2

2. Cedar Falls (1) 8-0 76 3

4. Ankeny Centennial 7-1 62 4

5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7-1 57 5

6. Bettendorf 6-2 37 8

(tie) Southeast Polk 7-1 37 7

8. Ankeny 5-3 17 9

9. Waukee 5-3 16 10

10. Des Moines Roosevelt 6-2 15 6

Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 6. Marion Linn-Mar 5. Sioux City East 2.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Epworth Western Dubuque (9) 8-0 90 1

2. Solon 8-0 80 2

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-1 64 3

4. Eldridge North Scott 7-1 55 5

5. Independence 8-0 47 4

6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7-1 43 6

7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 7-1 41 7

8. Norwalk 7-1 25 8

9. Washington 6-2 18 T10

10. Dallas Center-Grimes 7-1 17 9

Others receiving votes: Harlan 12. Pella 2. Glenwood 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Waukon (9) 8-0 90 1

2. Clear Lake 8-0 76 2

3. Algona 8-0 72 3

4. Greene County 8-0 60 5

5. O-A BCIG 8-0 59 6

6. Waterloo Columbus 7-1 44 7

7. Van Horne Benton 7-1 28 NR

8. Des Moines Christian 7-1 22 4

9. Nevada 7-1 13 NR

10. Tipton 6-2 9 NR

Others receiving votes: State Center West Marshall 6. Williamsburg 5. Monticello 4. Spirit Lake 4. Monroe PCM 3.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Dike-New Hartford (6) 8-0 87 1

2. Van Meter (2) 8-0 81 2

3. Hull Western Christian 8-0 64 3

4. Hawarden West Sioux 7-1 53 4

5. West Branch 8-0 51 T6

6. South Central Calhoun (1) 8-0 50 5

7. Treynor 8-0 44 T6

8. Inwood West Lyon 7-1 32 8

9. Sigourney-Keota 8-0 21 9

10. Iowa City Regina 7-1 9 10

Others receiving votes: Underwood 3.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Britt West Hancock (8) 8-0 89 1

2. St. Ansgar (1) 8-0 81 2

3. Traer North Tama 8-0 69 3

4. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 8-0 54 5

5. Grundy Center 7-1 51 4

6. Earlham 7-1 39 7

7. Moville Woodbury Central 7-1 35 8

8. Edgewood-Colesburg 6-2 20 6

9. Brooklyn BGM 7-1 16 9

10. Hinton 6-2 14 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Paullina South O'Brien 9. 12, Manly Central Springs 8. 12, Neola Tri-Center 8. 14, Calmar South Winneshiek 1. 14, Belle Plaine 1.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv

1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (7) 8-0 88 1

2. Remsen Saint Mary's (1) 8-0 77 2

3. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley (1) 8-0 76 3

4. Audubon 8-1 63 4

5. Coon Rapids-Bayard 7-1 48 T7

6. Harris-Lake Park 7-1 39 T7

7. Fremont Mills, Tabor 5-1 27 9

8. Easton Valley 7-1 25 5

9. Anita CAM 7-1 21 6

10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-2 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Montezuma 6. Janesville 6. Lamoni 5. Lenox 4. HLV, Victor 2. Liberty Center SE Warren 1.