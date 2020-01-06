Latest Iowa AP prep basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Waukee (7)
|6-0
|104
|1
|2. Dubuque, Hempstead
|7-0
|92
|3
|3. Sioux City, East (2)
|7-0
|71
|4
|4. Waterloo, West (1)
|6-1
|67
|5
|5. Ankeny Centennial (1)
|7-1
|52
|2
|6. Cedar Falls (1)
|5-1
|48
|7
|7. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
|6-1
|47
|9
|8. Iowa City, West
|5-1
|42
|8
|9. Prairie, Cedar Rapids
|6-1
|38
|6
|10. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
|5-0
|37
|10
Others receiving votes: North Scott, Eldridge 24. Dubuque, Senior 18. Ankeny 17. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 3.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Assumption, Davenport (8)
|7-0
|114
|1
|2. Carroll (3)
|5-0
|100
|2
|3. Dallas Center-Grimes (1)
|7-0
|90
|3
|4. Mount Vernon
|7-0
|81
|4
|5. Algona
|6-0
|66
|7
|6. Winterset
|5-1
|53
|5
|7. Norwalk
|4-2
|36
|8
|8. Harlan
|6-1
|30
|6
|9. MOC-Floyd Valley
|7-1
|25
|NR
|10. Central Clinton, De Witt
|6-1
|19
|NR
Others receiving votes: Clear Lake 13. Pella 10. Marion 10. Knoxville 6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4. Webster City 1. Gilbert 1. Glenwood 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. West Sioux, Hawarden
|(1)
|8-0
|96
|6
|2. Treynor (4)
|7-1
|87
|2
|3. North Linn, Troy Mills (3)
|7-0
|86
|3
|4. Camanche (4)
|6-0
|82
|T4
|5. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
|7-1
|64
|1
|6. Dike-New Hartford
|7-0
|46
|9
|7. Regina, Iowa City
|6-1
|35
|T4
|8. Van Meter
|5-0
|23
|10
|9. East Sac County
|6-1
|22
|NR
|10. Boyden-Hull
|6-1
|19
|8
Others receiving votes: Albia 18. Monticello 17. Osage 10. Aplington-Parkersburg 10. Western Christian, Hull 8. South Central Calhoun 8. Woodward-Granger 7. Des Moines Christian 6. Unity Christian, Orange City 6. West Branch 5. West Burlington 2. Pella Christian 2. Tri-Center, Neola 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. St. Mary's, Remsen
|(5)
|7-0
|109
|1
|2. Montezuma (1)
|6-0
|89
|2
|3. Easton Valley
|8-0
|80
|4
|4. West Fork, Sheffield (1)
|8-0
|78
|5
|5. Bishop Garrigan, Algona (3)
|8-1
|76
|3
|6. WACO, Wayland
|(2)
|9-0
|55
|6
|7. Siouxland Community Christian
|8-0
|30
|NR
|8. Lake Mills
|6-1
|24
|9
|9. CAM, Anita
|7-0
|18
|NR
|10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|6-0
|16
|10
Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 14. Martensdale-St. Marys 13. South O'Brien, Paullina 13. Mount Ayr 9. Grand View Christian 8. Ankeny Christian Academy 7. Madrid 5. Notre Dame, Burlington 5. George-Little Rock 3. MFL-Mar-Mac 2. Springville 2. Stanton 1. New London 1. Newell-Fonda 1. Meskwaki Settlement School 1.