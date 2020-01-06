Clear

Latest Iowa AP prep basketball poll

Here's a look at this week's rankings.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 7:50 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukee (7) 6-0 104 1
2. Dubuque, Hempstead 7-0 92 3
3. Sioux City, East (2) 7-0 71 4
4. Waterloo, West (1) 6-1 67 5
5. Ankeny Centennial (1) 7-1 52 2
6. Cedar Falls (1) 5-1 48 7
7. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 6-1 47 9
8. Iowa City, West 5-1 42 8
9. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 6-1 38 6
10. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 5-0 37 10

Others receiving votes: North Scott, Eldridge 24. Dubuque, Senior 18. Ankeny 17. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 3.

Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Assumption, Davenport (8) 7-0 114 1
2. Carroll (3) 5-0 100 2
3. Dallas Center-Grimes (1) 7-0 90 3
4. Mount Vernon 7-0 81 4
5. Algona 6-0 66 7
6. Winterset 5-1 53 5
7. Norwalk 4-2 36 8
8. Harlan 6-1 30 6
9. MOC-Floyd Valley 7-1 25 NR
10. Central Clinton, De Witt 6-1 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Clear Lake 13. Pella 10. Marion 10. Knoxville 6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4. Webster City 1. Gilbert 1. Glenwood 1.

Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Sioux, Hawarden (1) 8-0 96 6
2. Treynor (4) 7-1 87 2
3. North Linn, Troy Mills (3) 7-0 86 3
4. Camanche (4) 6-0 82 T4
5. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 7-1 64 1
6. Dike-New Hartford 7-0 46 9
7. Regina, Iowa City 6-1 35 T4
8. Van Meter 5-0 23 10
9. East Sac County 6-1 22 NR
10. Boyden-Hull 6-1 19 8

Others receiving votes: Albia 18. Monticello 17. Osage 10. Aplington-Parkersburg 10. Western Christian, Hull 8. South Central Calhoun 8. Woodward-Granger 7. Des Moines Christian 6. Unity Christian, Orange City 6. West Branch 5. West Burlington 2. Pella Christian 2. Tri-Center, Neola 1.

Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. St. Mary's, Remsen (5) 7-0 109 1
2. Montezuma (1) 6-0 89 2
3. Easton Valley 8-0 80 4
4. West Fork, Sheffield (1) 8-0 78 5
5. Bishop Garrigan, Algona (3) 8-1 76 3
6. WACO, Wayland (2) 9-0 55 6
7. Siouxland Community Christian 8-0 30 NR
8. Lake Mills 6-1 24 9
9. CAM, Anita 7-0 18 NR
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-0 16 10

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 14. Martensdale-St. Marys 13. South O'Brien, Paullina 13. Mount Ayr 9. Grand View Christian 8. Ankeny Christian Academy 7. Madrid 5. Notre Dame, Burlington 5. George-Little Rock 3. MFL-Mar-Mac 2. Springville 2. Stanton 1. New London 1. Newell-Fonda 1. Meskwaki Settlement School 1.

