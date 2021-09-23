Here's a look at the latest fall color report as of Thursday evening from the Minnesota DNR. Showing generally about 10-25% change across southeast Minnesota, with some reporting as much as 25-50% change. Still a couple weeks out from the peak of the fall colors as we typically don't reach the peak until mid-October.
Report courtesy the Minnesota Department of Natual Resources
Posted: Sep 23, 2021 8:36 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Fall colors close to peak
- StormTeam 3: Fall Color Update - Little Change
- How a rainy spring and summer will impact fall colors
- A Look At When To Expect Peak Fall Colors
- Fall foliage 2019: This map shows where you can expect to see peak fall colors
- Color-coded bracelets signaling social distancing comfort
- Threshold Arts Gives Downtown Some Color
- Meteorologist Aaron White Explains Why Leaves Change Color in the Fall
- Preparing for the Color the Wind Kite Festival
Scroll for more content...