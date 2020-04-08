Clear
Latest COVID-19 numbers in Olmsted County: 108 total cases

There are 5 new cases of COVID-19 in Olmsted County

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 2:36 PM
Updated: Apr 8, 2020 3:58 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - There are 5 new cases of COVID-19 in Olmsted County. That brings the total number of cases in the county to 108.

62 cases are fully recovered. That's an increase of 9 since Tuesday. 46 cases are still active and there have been 2 deaths.

The number of cases linked to a community spread in Olmsted County is about 24%. That's lower than Minnesota's average of about 35% linked to community spread. Community spread means the source of infection is unknown.

"We should be kind of patting ourselves on the back that our numbers are looking great. But we can't loosen up on what we need to do. The most important thing to remember would be to stay at home as much as you can. And then if you need to go in public, remember how important social distancing is," said Kaitlin Anderson with Olmsted County Public Health.

