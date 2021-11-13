Late stops let lift No. 19 Iowa past Minnesota for 7th straight season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Alex Padilla threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in his first career start and No. 19 Iowa withstood three fourth-quarter comeback attempts to defeat Minnesota 27-22.

The Hawkeyes led 24-16 before Minnesota's Tanner Morgan threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Chris Autman-Bell with 5:28 to play.

The Gophers went for the two-point conversion but Morgan’s pass attempt was tipped by Iowa safety Dane Belton and fell to the turf. Iowa is tied with Wisconsin for first in the Big Ten West.

The Badgers own the tiebreaker with Iowa because of their win over the Hawkeyes on Oct. 30.