Late run not enough as Byron falls to Minnehaha Academy

HASTINGS, Minn. - One of the beauties of postseason tournaments is the ability for any given team to shine on any given day. In the quarterfinal round of the MSHSL state tournament, Byron was tasked with battling Minnehaha Academy, arguably one of the nation’s best prep basketball teams.

“They probably had never even heard of Byron but we gave them a run for their money,” Travis Underwood said.

After trailing by nearly 20 points the Byron offense began to surge late in the game, trimming the deficit to four in the final minutes.

“We have a bunch of fighters on this team and we’re a family. We’re always going to play together, stick together and that’s kind of the motto we went into the game with,” Underwood said.

Jake Braaten led all scorers with 29 points for Byron. Isaac Dearborn and Ahjany Lee each had 10 while Easton Hulke and Underwood chipped in seven.

Chet Holmgren, the nation’s top recruit in the class of 2021 had 21 points for Minnehaha Academy.

Byron finished the season with a 17-3 record.