Late nights are back at Med City bars as statewide COVID curfew ends

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Last call will be later at a number of Med City bars after an easing of coronavirus restrictions in Minnesota.

The state's mandatory 11 P.M. curfew for bars and restaurants came to an end Friday. Limits on outdoor dining and activities have also been lifted as part of the first phase of Minnesota's plan to discontinue all COVID-19 restrictions by July 1st.

Kathy's Pub and North Star Bar were among those who said they'd be staying open late. Others told KIMT they needed more time to adjust.

Many are hopeful the change will provide a much-needed boost for an industry that's been hard hit by the pandemic.

"It's probably beneficial for Rochester to have businesses back open, and try to recover financially from some of the effects of loss of employment and hours and whatnot," said area resident Kevin Hampton. "The summer's coming and it's warming up a little bit so I'm sure people want to be outside."

Rooster's Too! owner Ross Manahan tells KIMT it's an exciting time for customers and staff alike, with employees "ready to get back to work."

Officials plan to end all social distancing and capacity requirements in Minnesota on May 28th.