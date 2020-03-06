Clear

Late-night gas leak prompts evacuation at Rochester Hy-Vee

Employees and customers were evacuated.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 6:44 AM
Updated: Mar 6, 2020 6:48 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. -A late-night gas leak provided a scare to some Hy-Vee employees late Thursday night.

The Rochester Fire Department was called at 11:42 p.m. to the Hy-Vee on West Circle Dr.

Employees and customers were evacuated. Fire officials said an employee was working and broke a gas supply line, which caused gas to leak into the building.

One person was checked out by Mayo Clinic ambulance but wasn't transported.

Customers and employees were allowed back in the building a short time later.

