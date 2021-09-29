Late night crash injuries Mason City man

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday in rural Cerro Gordo County.

The Sheriff’s Office says Ricky Enere, 44 of Mason City, was driving east on 300th Street when he lost control in the 7600 block around 11:49 pm, went off the road, into the north ditch, and hit a power pole.

Enere was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center by Clear Lake Fire Department for treatment of what are described as minor injuries.

This accident remains under investigation and the Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending.

The Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement assisted at the scene.