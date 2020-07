OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A late-night burglary in Eyota resulted in a victim missing tools and outdoor equipment.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said it happened Monday at 11:56 p.m. on Park Dr. NW in Eyota.

A 45-year-old male victim said he heard a noise coming from outside and saw his garage was broken into and noticed a black four-door sedan taking off.

The suspect is described as a person with long blonde hair although the gender is unknown.