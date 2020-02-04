Clear
Last minute push for canvassers ahead of caucus

Before Caucusing get underway, campaign volunteers spend the days prior getting the word out about their candidate

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 1:18 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Over the weekend and into Monday, campaign volunteers across the state went door to door and made phone calls, and some candidates visited with constituents, as they made a last minute push for support ahead of the Iowa Caucuses on Monday night.

Whitney Mixdorf has been canvassing for Pete Buttigieg since October. This is her first year caucusing for a candidate.

"Knocking on doors has been a new experience. I was very nervous, but the first couple of people were so nice, and as soon as you get going, it's a lot of fun."

And she found it to be very rewarding.

"The very first woman I talked to when I was canvassing that first day, she has been at two Pete events since then, so I think I've done my job in getting her out there and getting her sparked."

Political activism is a family affair; her mother and grandmother helped caucus with her Monday night, with her daughter being an observer.

