Last Mason City stop for Pete Buttigieg

MASON CITY, Iowa – The caucuses are just five days away and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg made his last campaign stop in the River City.

People in the crowd are often impressed by Buttigieg’s Kennedyesque qualities.

"My doctor is young, my plumber, and electrician. All the people that serve me are just kids, the age of my kids and I decided that it's time to turn this country over to a young, intelligent articulate thoughtful person,” said Jim Coddington.

Coddington, who is from Mason City, thinks the youthful vigor of Mayor Pete is what the country needs right now. In fact, Coddington feels so strongly about Buttigieg's message - he is a precinct captain for the upcoming caucuses.

"I’m going to organize all the people that show preference for Pete in our precinct and we have no idea how many people are going to be there and how many people we'll have,” he said.

As we inch closer to the caucuses, anxiety is building for those who will be crowding into school gyms and church halls across the Hawkeye state. Patti Reimers is also a precinct captain, who will be trying to get folks in Garner to pick Pete.

"It’s going to be very nerve racking but also very exciting, caucus night is. Plus now we have preference cards which is going to make it a whole lot easier on caucus night. So if you're thinking maybe caucus night isn't the place for you because it's so wild and crazy. It’s going to be a lot more organized this year,” she said.

For most potential caucus-goers - it's about the issues. Mason City’s Jodi Hardy says she is pulling for Pete.

"He’s an incredibly inspirational person to listen to, he speaks very eloquently and very intelligently. He's very inclusive, he's got fabulous ideas and they're all laid out clear for someone to look up online and see and so there's no question about what his ideas are and where he's going,” she said.

Buttigieg also talked about a potential running mate. He said he's considering some of his contenders for the role, but also some political names who might not be very well known.