Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Las Vegas man sentenced for Rochester gun battle

Thaddeus Merritt
Thaddeus Merritt

Pleads guilty to a drive by shooting.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 3:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after what police described as a running gun battle has been sentenced to probation.

Thaddeus Maurice Merritt, 20 of Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested in August 2018 after Rochester police said he and a juvenile were part of a two-vehicle chase and exchange of gunfire that started on Colonial Lanes and continued on Oxford Lane.

Merritt has now pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous weapons-drive by shooting. He’s been given seven years of supervised probation and must perform 200 hours of community work service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Halloween looking a lot less scary but staying very cold
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Feehan Tour

Image

Fashion for a Cure

Image

Bullying in Schools

Image

MN ACT Scores

Image

West Hancock High School receiving donated equipment from IMT

Image

Halloween Forecast

Image

Construction season coming to an end

Image

Volunteer drivers needed

Image

RCTC wrestling preview

Image

Atrium renovation at St. Mary's

Community Events