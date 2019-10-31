Las Vegas man sentenced for Rochester gun battle

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after what police described as a running gun battle has been sentenced to probation.

Thaddeus Maurice Merritt, 20 of Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested in August 2018 after Rochester police said he and a juvenile were part of a two-vehicle chase and exchange of gunfire that started on Colonial Lanes and continued on Oxford Lane.

Merritt has now pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous weapons-drive by shooting. He’s been given seven years of supervised probation and must perform 200 hours of community work service.