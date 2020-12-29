Larson, Cardinals named MSHSL Spirit of Sport award recipient

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) traditionally selects a Spirit of Sport Award winner which goes to a team, individual, or community that exemplifies the best of sport and its positive impacts.

This year, the award went to Brody Larson and the LeRoy-Ostrander football team. Larson, a former KIMT News 3 Student-Athlete of the Week suffers from Hurler Syndrome. While 2020 has been less than ideal for most, he calls it the best year yet.

“When I got the call from my parents yesterday, I was so shocked and surprised that I got it. I felt like I really deserved this because I’ve gone through some rough times in my life and this has been the best year of my life,” Larson said.

Growing up, Larson was glued to the television screen watching his favorite players in the NFL like Adrian Peterson and Dalvin Cook.

“As I grew up, I always wanted to play football and play the game like one of my favorite players,” he said.

On October 30, the team’s manager was asked to suit up and his dream quickly became reality. Larson played his first game and scored his first touchdown. His story quickly caught the heart of Minnesotans.

LeRoy-Ostrander head coach, Trevor Carrier, says Brody’s character and spirit are what makes him a prime candidate for this award.

“We take for granted some of the things we can go through on a daily basis,” Carrier said. “Some of that stuff is little things and a lot of big things, too. Everything he’s been through – his trials and tribulations – everything he’s gone through he’s always had a smile on his face.”

Coach Carrier says kids like Larson don’t come around often enough. That’s why he will still be seen on the sidelines for years to come.

Larson wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’m planning on it. I’m not planning to retire anytime soon.”

Larson and the Cardinals are now eligible for the NFHS national Spirit of Sport award. The federation selects eight section winners, one of which will be deemed the national recipient.