Larping group in Rochester wants to teach others the sport

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Have you heard of larping?

It stands for live-action role-playing.

"Hitting each other with bats. Foam-covered bats, essentially. And it's reminiscent of swordplay. So just think of evil swords and sorcery like back in medieval times, you know. Just medieval stick fighting, in my opinion, is the best way to describe it," says Travis Truelove.

There are different kinds of larping.

The group was doing a kind called amtgard in a combat setting.

They cover golf clubs with foam to use as a sword and also have shields.

If you get hit in an arm or leg, you cannot use that limb.

If two limbs are hit, you're dead in the game.

Any hit on the torso is also a kill.

The participants wear outfits that signify different things.

"Tunics and stuff. So we try to have garb so that's more reminiscent of medieval times," says Travis.

On the back of his tunic is an owl from Avatar that collects knowledge.

"It's written on here 'what knowledge can you add to my collection?' So it's sort of like my fighting personality now that every time I fight with someone, I want to gain knowledge about how to fight, you know. Like I want to continue to learn and continue to grow and continue to be better," says Travis.

The group meets every Sunday afternoon at two at Cooke Park.

Travis hosts a fighter practice on Tuesdays at 5:30.