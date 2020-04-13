Largest Iowa school district could extend distance learning

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI-TV) — Iowa's largest public school district has a plan to extend its distance-learning program into next fall if a second wave of the new coronavirus hits the state.
Television station KCCI reports that Des Moines Public Schools students are set to start their first day of distance learning on Monday and will continue for the rest of the spring semester.
Superintendent Thomas Ahart tells KCCI that the district is preparing for a possible second wave of the virus in the summer or early fall.
Ahart says the district can “tap back into" its distance learning set-up if the pandemic stretches into the next school year.
