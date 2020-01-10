Rochester Police: 1 dead, person of interest in custody after shooting

Clear
Police on the scene of a shooting Friday, Jan. 10, in Rochester, Minn.

One person was killed and a person of interest is in custody after a shooting Friday on the eastern side of Rochester.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 2:37 PM
Updated: Jan 10, 2020 3:00 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One person was killed and a person of interest is in custody after a shooting Friday on the eastern side of Rochester. 

Police responded to the shooting at an area near (832 21st Ave SE.) Rochester Community and Technical College where a victim was shot and a suspect was on the loose. 

Just before 3 p.m., police said a person of interest was in custody.

Police said there were shots fired and believe it came from a vehicle.

Rochester police, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office are working the investigation. 

