Rochester Police: 1 dead, person of interest in custody after shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One person was killed and a person of interest is in custody after a shooting Friday on the eastern side of Rochester.

Police responded to the shooting at an area near (832 21st Ave SE.) Rochester Community and Technical College where a victim was shot and a suspect was on the loose.

Just before 3 p.m., police said a person of interest was in custody.

Police said there were shots fired and believe it came from a vehicle.

Rochester police, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office are working the investigation.