ROCHESTER, Minn. - One person was killed and a person of interest is in custody after a shooting Friday on the eastern side of Rochester.
Police responded to the shooting at an area near (832 21st Ave SE.) Rochester Community and Technical College where a victim was shot and a suspect was on the loose.
Just before 3 p.m., police said a person of interest was in custody.
Police said there were shots fired and believe it came from a vehicle.
Rochester police, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office are working the investigation.
Related Content
- Rochester Police: 1 dead, person of interest in custody after shooting
- Police: Person of interest in Rochester shooting arrested on felony drug charges
- UPDATE: Person of interest in possible sexual assault contacts Rochester Police
- Police looking for 'person of interest' in apartment fires
- Officers identified in Rochester police custody death
- Rochester fugitive back in custody
- One person dead after shots fired in NW Rochester
- 1 in custody after standoff, 1 dead after Cresco shooting
- UPDATE: Person of interest in Saturday's stabbing in Worth County
- Person of interest identified in Worth County stabbing
Scroll for more content...