Large police presence in Goodhue County after suspect barricades himself

CANNON FALLS, Minn. - A large law enforcement presence was on the scene in Cannon Falls after an armed suspect barricaded himself in a residence.

Police said the man was wanted in an assault case and went into the residence. The person had contact with the police then stopped answering the phone.

The Cannon Falls Ambulance Service said on social media that the area between Hoffman St. W. between 1st and 2nd St. was closed.

Just before noon, that road reopened.

Please avoid Hoffman St W between First St & Second St. There is law enforcement presence in the area. @CannonFallsPD pic.twitter.com/fhVlceI3PA

— CannonFallsAmbulance (@CannonFallsAmb) June 14, 2021