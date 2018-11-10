Large meth arrest leads to felony charges against Rochester woman

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Around $2,400 worth of drugs are off the street after the Violent Crimes Enforcement Team conducted a narcotics warrant at 208 ½ 11th St. SE in Rochester.
Authorities said 86.65 grams of methamphetamine, less than a gram of heroin along with pills and paraphernalia were located that led to the arrest of 45-year-old Connie Ziemann.
Ziemann is facing charges for first-degree sales of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
