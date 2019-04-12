Clear
Large law enforcement presence in Kensett

KIMT News 3 is on scene

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 9:44 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2019 10:43 PM

KENSETT, Iowa - KIMT News 3 is on scene of a large law enforcement presence in Kensett.

Authorities tell our reporter on scene they went to the home to serve legal documents, but when they showed up the male individual fled on foot.

Authorities then applied for a search warrant for the home, and once they got it, they found the suspect in the attic.

The man had other warrants out for his arrest.

Stay with KIMT News 3 as we wait to learn the man's identity.

