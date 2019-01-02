Clear
Large law enforcement presence in Albert Lea responding to possible fire

Our reporter on scene could see smoke coming from the building

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 5:11 PM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2019 5:21 PM

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A large law enforcement presense is responding to what appears to a fire call in Albert Lea.

When our reporter arrived to the scene in the 86000 block of County Highway 46, smoke could be seen coming from the building.

According to a member of the Myrtle Fire Department, the call came in as a house fire.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned to KIMT for the latest.

