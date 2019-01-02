Large law enforcement presence in Albert Lea responding to possible fire

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A large law enforcement presense is responding to what appears to a fire call in Albert Lea.
When our reporter arrived to the scene in the 86000 block of County Highway 46, smoke could be seen coming from the building.
According to a member of the Myrtle Fire Department, the call came in as a house fire.
This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned to KIMT for the latest.
