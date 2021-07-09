At least 2 detained during incident drawing large police presence in SE Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - At least two people were apprehended by police during an incident drawing a large law enforcement presence in Southeast Rochester Friday evening.

Dozens of officers from the Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to Homestead Village Townhomes around 5 P.M., blocking off Homestead Village Lane SE.

While authorities have yet to provide any information about the incident, a KIMT reporter witnessed two people being detained and at least one residence being searched. Multiple altercations broke out as officers worked to control the scene.

Witnesses tell KIMT tensions erupted after a juvenile female was jumped by a group of people.

This story will be updated periodically as more information becomes available.