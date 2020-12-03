Fire crews put out massive blaze at abandoned warehouse

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Fire Department responded to a call around 8p.m. Thursday night at a warehouse on W Main St.

An official with the city told KIMT the warehouse was abandoned and may have been in foreclosure. It's unknown what caused the blaze but smoke blanketed the community as the massive inferno burned and flames spread. City streets were blocked off and KIMT spoke to one person who was evacuated from their home. A KIMT reporter on scene said the flames were climbing above the homes and melting the siding, it's unknown if any other structures became engulfed. More information is set to be released as the investigation continues.