BREAKING NEWS: Large law enforcement presence in Albert Lea Full Story

Large law enforcement presence, heavy smoke in Albert Lea

KIMT News 3 is on scene of a large law enforcement presence in Albert Lea

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 9:38 PM
Updated: Jun 10, 2019 9:49 PM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A large law enforcement presence is responding to the Pro Trucking property in Albert Lea tonight.

KIMT News 3 is on scene, where there is a large amount of smoke coming fromm the area.

We will bring you the latest as it becomes available.

