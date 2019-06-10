Large law enforcement presence, heavy smoke in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A large law enforcement presence is responding to the Pro Trucking property in Albert Lea tonight.
KIMT News 3 is on scene, where there is a large amount of smoke coming fromm the area.
We will bring you the latest as it becomes available.
