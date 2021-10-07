Large brush pile fire expected to smolder in Mason City for several days

MASON CITY, Iowa - A brush pile fire in Mason City is expected to smolder for several days.

The Mason City Fire Department said it's located in the 1300 block of Elm Dr.

Just before midnight on Thursday, the fire department responded to a report of a brush pile on fire.

"A large waste brush pile used by the City of Mason City was on fire when the Mason City Fire Department arrived on scene. Fire Department Staff controlled the growth of the fire with hose lines but allowed the fire to burn down," the department said.

The fire is still under investigation.