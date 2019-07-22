Lanesboro woman hurt in weekend crash in NE Iowa

DECORAH, Iowa – A Minnesota woman crashed her car Saturday in northeast Iowa.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says Tegan M. Yonts, 33 of Lanesboro, was driving north on 278th Avenue when she lost control on a curve around 3 am, went into the ditch, and struck some rocks in a stream.

The Sheriff’s Office says Yonts suffered minor injuries and her vehicle sustained about $1,000 in damage. She was cited for failure to maintain control.