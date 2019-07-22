DECORAH, Iowa – A Minnesota woman crashed her car Saturday in northeast Iowa.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says Tegan M. Yonts, 33 of Lanesboro, was driving north on 278th Avenue when she lost control on a curve around 3 am, went into the ditch, and struck some rocks in a stream.
The Sheriff’s Office says Yonts suffered minor injuries and her vehicle sustained about $1,000 in damage. She was cited for failure to maintain control.
Related Content
- Lanesboro woman hurt in weekend crash in NE Iowa
- Lanesboro man in Winona crash
- Charging up in Lanesboro
- 2 injured in NE Iowa rollover crash
- Drug arrest in NE Iowa
- Sheriff: NE Iowa man stabs himself after threatening woman's life
- NE Iowa woman charged with theft, 10 counts of forgery
- Minnesota woman hurt in northeast Iowa motorcycle crash
- 3 injured in NE Iowa crash involving two vehicles
- Semi totaled, 2,500 chickens killed in NE Iowa rollover crash
Scroll for more content...