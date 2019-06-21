Lanesboro residents turn to Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to try to stop wastewater treatment facility

LANESBORO, Minn. - Fourteen Lanesboro residents who are opposed to the proposed site for the new Lanesboro wastewater treatment facility are using legal assistance to fight against selected site. They are represented by attorney David Pederson from Rochester law firm Dunlap and Seeger.

In a letter to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Pederson calls the planned location "innappropriate and incompatible with historical and current uses." He asks the MPCA to deny the city's permit for the facility until a different location is found, or delay approval of the permit until there is an informational session for the public to ask questions about the site and permit.

Business owner Pam Watson is one of the people included in the letter. "It just feels like it's a big waste of time because they're gonna do whatever they want to do regardless of how its citizens of this town feel and how the business owners feel," she says.

KIMT spoke to the City Administrator. She says the city has not seen the letter and has no response. The city recently put out a sheet "to clarify misinformation that has been presented by others." Click here to read it.

The full letter to the MPCA is attached to this article.

The next city council meeting is July 1st.