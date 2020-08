ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Fillmore County man accused of taking a car for a test drive and never returning it has been sentenced.

Benjamin Khoa Gjere, 21 of Lanesboro, pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property and was given two years of probation Monday. Gjere must also eith pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community work service.

Rochester police say he drove off with the car from St. Charles on November 25, 2019, and it was later found in a Motel 6 parking lot.