Lanesboro gets nearly $10 million for new wastewater treatment plant

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Lanesboro is getting nearly $10 million to replace an old wastewater treatment plant.

The money is part of a series of awards announced Wednesday by the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority (PFA). Lanesboro will received $9,844,331 for the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant and the demolition of the old plant, which was built in the 1930s.

Lanesboro will get a $5,000,000 Water Infrastructure grant and a 1% Clear Water Revolving Fund loan of $4,844,331. The CWRF loan is expected to save $506,774 when compared to market-rate financing.

“Clean waterways and drinking water are a basic function of government, and these investments are important to protecting Minnesotans and our economy,” says PFA Chair and Commissioner of the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Steve Grove.

10 other communities and one county are also getting rough $34 million in PFA funding.