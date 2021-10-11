Lanesboro family farm offers corn maze and fall fun

LANESBORO, Minn. - It is a must do adventure this October. Big Springs Farm Pumpkins and Corn Maze LLC opened to the public in September offering 20 acres of fall, family fun.

Visitors are able to enjoy an 8.5 acre corn maze with 2.75 miles of trails, a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, hay ride, corn pit, haybale jungle gym, and much more. There is also a hike that offers a chance to enjoy fall colors and photo opportunities.

The farm will be open Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; as-well-as Thursday and Friday of MEA . Admission is $10 and children 3 & under are free.

For more information check them out on facebook at Big Springs Farm Pumpkins and Corn Maze LLC.