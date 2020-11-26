Lanesboro community brings light to non-traditional Thanksgiving

People all over are celebrating Thanksgiving a little differently than usual— members of the Lanesboro community came together to bring a little bit of light to this holiday.

Volunteers and Lanesboro residents gathered Thursday at Discovery Faith Community Church to distribute free Thanksgiving meals to families in the community.

This is the 18th year Debra Danielson has organized this event as a way of giving back those in need. She says it is her passion to help others.

She explains, "That's what I think is what we need in the world, and sometimes I see it lacking. But we're here to be helpful to one another."

In years past, people were able to gather and socialize.

Discovery Faith Community Church Member, Jennifer Kimball-Olson says, "That's the one thing they said they really missed most… is being able to gather at the table and sit and visit with people they haven't seen for a long time."

This year, cars drove up to receive curbside pickup of one Thanksgiving dinner per family member and their choice of apple, pecan, or pumpkin pie. Even organizers say they prepared over 300 meals for the Thanksgiving giveaway.

Donations were also accepted at freewill to benefit the Fillmore County Food Shelf.