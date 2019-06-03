Lanesboro Public Utilities moratorium on the wastewater treatment facility has no teeth to the city council

LANESBORO, Minn.- The Lanesboro City Attorney has informed the public that the decisions made by the Lanesboro Public Utility Board may be used as suggestions, and really have no teeth.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, community members shared their thoughts and ideas to the council for 15 minutes before the meeting started.

Then, the city’s attorney cleared the air. “Their moratorium vote really has no effect on what's in your hands now."

The community however is still hoping the city will take their thoughts and ideas to heart when making a final decision on the location of the new wastewater facility.