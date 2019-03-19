Clear
Lane of Highway 65 in Albert Lea closed due to water on road

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 8:50 AM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 8:52 AM

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - The westbound lane of Highway 65 in Albert Lea is closed due to water on the road.
The closure is from Garfield Ave. to S. Broadway, according to MnDOT. Eastbound traffic remains open.
“Highway 65, also known as Main Street, in Albert Lea could remain flooded for days,” MnDOT said Tuesday morning in a news release. “The city of Albert Lea continued to monitor. It’s likely that conditions could worsen at Fountain Lake and eastbound traffic could be closed at some point. Motorists should follow the detour.”

